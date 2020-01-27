|
|
MARZANO, Jessica Anne (Quealy) Age 33, of Saugus, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 24, 2020, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, following a lengthy illness. A resident of Saugus, Jessica was the daughter of Susan Quealy of Cape Coral, FL, and the late William L. Quealy. Jessica was an incredibly talented singer and enjoyed music, arts and crafts, and most of all, being with her son, Michael. Her smile and beautiful eyes would light up a room and she always kept a sense of humor, even during the toughest of times. In addition to her mother Susan, Jessica leaves behind her loving son Michael Marzano of East Boston, two brothers Matthew Quealy and his wife Kara of Methuen, MA, Michael Quealy and his wife Allison of Newtown Square, PA, her grandmother Jean Radochia of Derry, NH, and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations in Jessica's memory can be made to the at or at Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020