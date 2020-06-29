|
BENTON, Jessica M. (Cloutier) Of Danvers, age 33, formerly of Peabody, wife of Adam M. Benton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Seoul, Korea, she was the daughter of Paul F. and Nancy L. (Dattoli) Cloutier of Danvers. She was raised in Peabody and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School, class of 2005. Jessica continued her education at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston where she earned her Master's degree. She had been employed for six years as a nurse practitioner for the office of Dr. Gary Pransky in Winthrop. Jessica was dedicated to her profession and continued her passion in caring for others by her active role in the community of Winthrop and surrounding areas. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Alexis and son, Anderson, her brother, Michael Cloutier and his companion, Jess Beck of Haverhill, her in-laws, Michael and Gail Benton of Swampscott, her sisters-in-law, Jill Benton and her fiancé, Sam Girmai of Chelsea and Lindsey Benton of New York. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St., Peabody, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare Development Office, 400 Unicorn Park, Woburn, MA 01801 (www.melrosewakefield.org). For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020