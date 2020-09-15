1/1
JESSIE D. "J.D" NEWBY
1928 - 2020-09-07
{ "" }
NEWBY, Jessie D. "J.D" Born in Cameron, Missouri on September 22, 1928 to Jesse A. and Lola Clyda Newby. He passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Harwich, Massachusetts. J.D. grew up farming and in 1945 he joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served in the Navy for 22 years and then spent 26 years as a letter carrier with the USPS. In 1955, he married Geraldine (Dexter) in Everett, Massachusetts. Together, they had Cleta Marie, their beloved daughter while stationed in St. Augustine. After years of living in different naval stations across the country, they moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1966. They shared 40 years of marriage until she passed away in 1995. J.D. was a member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, where he was a parishioner and usher for many years. In 2007, he married Shirley A. DeRosa at St. Sebastian Catholic Church and they shared many wonderful years together splitting their time between Fort Lauderdale and Cape Cod. J.D. loved spending time in the Cape tending to his garden and enjoying family visits and friends. J.D. was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, woodworker, and cook and shared these passions with his family and friends. His life was dedicated to serving others, and he was an example to all who knew him. We will miss his strength and guidance but know he will always be with us. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley A. DeRosa, his daughter Cleta and son-in-law Terry Dinnen, granddaughter Sarah (Tyler) Chappell, grandsons Keith (Andrea) Dinnen and Mike (Brooke) Dinnen, three great-grandchildren Catherine Chappell, Emma Dinnen and Knox Dinnen, niece Michele (Brian) O'Connell, great-nieces Meaghan and Sarah O'Connell, nephew Michael DeRosa, nephew Kent (Dorcas) Osborn and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, interment followed at Lauderdale Memorial Park on Monday, September 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

View the online memorial for Jessie D. "J.D" NEWBY


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Interment
Lauderdale Memorial Park
September 12, 2020
Mr. Newby you were a wonderful man. A friend to all.
Jim Halleran
Friend
