JESSIE M. (PAZYRA) BABAJTIS


1924 - 2020
JESSIE M. (PAZYRA) BABAJTIS Obituary
BABAJTIS, Jessie M. (Pazyra) Of Cambridge, April 23, 2020 at age 95. Devoted wife of the late Mitchell Babajtis, retired Cambridge Police Sergeant. Loving mother of Susan Babajtis of Las Vegas, NV, Michele Hogan and her husband Robert of Belmont, Janice Mulcahey of South Berwick, ME, Mary Lee Franklin and her husband Richard of Mansfield, Joyce Silvestri and her husband Victor of Wakefield, Sheila Donoyan and her husband Viken of Watertown. Also survived by her cherished 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sister Teresa Madden, nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives and friends. Sister of the late Stephanie Cadle, Henrietta Munsey, Edna Bialicki, and John, Chet, Henry and Larry Pazyra. Services will be private. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website? Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
