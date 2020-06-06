|
KANTER, Jill D. Of Boxford, age 60, passed away May 13, 2020, from brain cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark S. Spivak, and daughter of Charley Kanter, currently of Chelsea, MA, and the late Estelle Kanter (Horn). Jill grew up in Vernon, CT, moved to Boston in the 1980s, earning her B.A. in Ed. from U. Mass. and later her Ed.M. from Harvard University. After co-founding a successful 10-year business, Keegan and Kanter Associates, she launched her independent practice, Jill Kanter Associates, in 2003. As an executive coach and consultant specializing in organizational development, she worked with leaders of hospitals, universities, Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits in greater New England for over 25 years. Jill was known for her positive spirit and excitement for life, and was a dedicated, longtime member of the Siddha Yoga community. In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations to The or Feed the Children. A Celebration of Jill's Life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Please share tributes and photos of Jill, and see more information, at: jill-d-kanter.forevermissed.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020