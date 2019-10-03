Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for JILL NIHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JILL P. NIHILL


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JILL P. NIHILL Obituary
NIHILL, Jill P. Of South Boston, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. Forever young at heart. Loving daughter of the later Eugene & Veronica of Dorchester. Sister to the late Jean Schnur, Michael Nihill, Robert Nihill, Robin Griffin and Nancy Doyle. Leave behind sisters Judy Dragoslis and Patricia Brown of Florida. Beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who meant so much to her. Family and friends will honor and remember Jill's life by gathering for a Memorial Service at Casper Funeral Home 187 Dorchester St., S.BOSTON. Visiting Hours: 4pm - 7pm

View the online memorial for Jill P. NIHILL
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JILL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now