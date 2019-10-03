|
NIHILL, Jill P. Of South Boston, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. Forever young at heart. Loving daughter of the later Eugene & Veronica of Dorchester. Sister to the late Jean Schnur, Michael Nihill, Robert Nihill, Robin Griffin and Nancy Doyle. Leave behind sisters Judy Dragoslis and Patricia Brown of Florida. Beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who meant so much to her. Family and friends will honor and remember Jill's life by gathering for a Memorial Service at Casper Funeral Home 187 Dorchester St., S.BOSTON. Visiting Hours: 4pm - 7pm
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019