Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
JILLIAN ANNE SULLIVAN

JILLIAN ANNE SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Jillian Anne In Leominster tragically, September 2nd, at twenty years of age. Beloved daughter of Jacqueline (Mullane) Sullivan of Burlington and Michael P. Sullivan of Leominster. Devoted sister of Chris Sullivan of Burlington. Cherished grandaughter of Annie Mullane of Woburn and the late William of Woburn and late Barbara and John Sullivan Sr. Treasured niece of Leigh Hurley, her husband Dan of Burlington, Brian Mullane of NH, Michael Mullane, his wife Kathy of MD, Gary Mullane of Woburn, Billy Mullane, his wife Maria of Peabody, John Sullivan Jr., his wife Annie of Tyngsborough, the late Christine Sullivan and her late husband William of Dracut, The late Sheree Campbell and her husband Alan of Lowell, Scott Sullivan of Lowelll, Valerie Santos, her husband Donald of Nashua, Diane Sullivan of Milford, Tracie McWade, her husband Paul of Milford. Jillian is also survived by many loving cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Sunday, September 8th, 1-5 p.m., at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Funeral and interment are private. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please honor Jillian with a remembrance to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
