Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JILLIAN MCGAFFIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JILLIAN R. MCGAFFIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JILLIAN R. MCGAFFIGAN Obituary
McGAFFIGAN, Jillian R. Age 31, Of Dedham, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of John V. and Cynthia (O'Connor) McGaffigan. Loving sister of John P. McGaffigan, Timothy McGaffigan, and Erin McGaffigan, all of Dedham, and caring aunt of Savannah Grace McGaffigan. Granddaughter of Grace O'Connor of Red Bank, NJ and the late Ambrose D. O'Connor, and James A. and Rita B. McGaffigan. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country. Jillian enjoyed the arts, and spending time with her family. She was particularly close with her grandmother Grace, with whom she shared a unique and special bond. Jillian was known for her infectious laughter, and positive outlook. Jillian was a graduate of Dedham High School, class of 2006, and attended the University of Rhode Island. She will be deeply missed. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Oct. 14 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jillian's memory to The Dimock Center, 55 Dimock St., Boston, MA 02119. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now