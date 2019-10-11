|
|
McGAFFIGAN, Jillian R. Age 31, Of Dedham, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of John V. and Cynthia (O'Connor) McGaffigan. Loving sister of John P. McGaffigan, Timothy McGaffigan, and Erin McGaffigan, all of Dedham, and caring aunt of Savannah Grace McGaffigan. Granddaughter of Grace O'Connor of Red Bank, NJ and the late Ambrose D. O'Connor, and James A. and Rita B. McGaffigan. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country. Jillian enjoyed the arts, and spending time with her family. She was particularly close with her grandmother Grace, with whom she shared a unique and special bond. Jillian was known for her infectious laughter, and positive outlook. Jillian was a graduate of Dedham High School, class of 2006, and attended the University of Rhode Island. She will be deeply missed. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Oct. 14 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jillian's memory to The Dimock Center, 55 Dimock St., Boston, MA 02119. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019