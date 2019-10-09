Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Aliyah
1664 Central Avenue
Needham, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JILLIAN SEGAL
JILLIAN (COWAN) SEGAL

JILLIAN (COWAN) SEGAL Obituary
SEGAL, Jillian (Cowan) Age 56, of Needham, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of David Segal. Adoring daughter of Martin and Dorrit Cowan. Devoted mother of Aaron, Jeremy, and Chloe Segal. Loving sister of Alison Cowan and Stephen Bodurtha, David and Nathalie Cowan, and sister-in-law of Amy and Ron Mason. Loving daughter-in-law of Joanne and Bill Segal. Loved aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. Jill had recently discovered her life's passion and was enrolled as a second-year rabbinical student at Hebrew College in Newton at the time of her death. Services will be held at Temple Aliyah, 1664 Central Avenue, Needham on Friday, October 11 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Immediately following burial, memorial observance will be at the Segal home until 4:30pm, and continuing on Saturday evening 7-9pm. On Sunday, David, Aaron, Jeremy and Chloe will be at their home from 10am-12noon and 2-4pm. On Sunday, Martin, Dorrit and David Cowan will be at Martin and Dorrit's home and Allison will be at her home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Jillian Segal to support the Dr. Ursula Matulonis Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to a fund to be announced at the service in memory of Jill. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
