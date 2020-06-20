|
HAVLIN, Jim "Hav" Of Somerville, son of the late James and Madeline (Walsh), passed away peacefully at home on June 19 after a lengthy illness. He was the devoted husband of Susan (Airasian), with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. Jim was a loving stepfather to Stacey Toli and her fiancé Miguel Padilla of Arlington, Lonnie and Janis Toli and Stephen and Louisa Toli, all of Waltham. He was the much loved brother of Dianne Hughes and her husband Larry of Boston and the cherished uncle of Jim and Jane Hughes of Boston and Tara and Sean McShera of Natick as well as "special great Uncle" to Maddie and Brynn McShera. "Hav" leaves behind many relatives and friends, including his wonderful Newtowne buddies with whom he spent many happy hours. He will also be missed by his faithful pet "Sami." Jim was an avid Boston Sports fan, a lifelong animal lover and a connoisseur of a great soft boiled egg! Special thanks to Janis, Lonnie and Stacey whose devotion enabled Jim to spend his last days at home and also his wonderful Greene Street neighbors. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services will be private and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. For more information or to send a condolence message, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020