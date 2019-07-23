Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
New Mount Calvary Praise and Worship Tabernacle
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Calvary Praise and Worship Tabernacle
1078 Blue Hill Avenue
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE L. SAVAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMIE L. SAVAGE Obituary
SAVAGE, Jimmie L. Of Boston, July 18, 2019. Dear father of Barry. Loving brother of Elder Mary Crum of Boston, Willie (Major) Harden of Randolph, Dorothy Lucky and Sarah Savage both of Alabama, Earl (Angela) Savage of Boston, Eston (Mattie) Savage of Alabama, and Clarence Savage of Boston. Funeral Service Friday, at 11 AM, at New Mount Calvary Praise and Worship Tabernacle, 1078 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10 AM at church. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now