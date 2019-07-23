|
SAVAGE, Jimmie L. Of Boston, July 18, 2019. Dear father of Barry. Loving brother of Elder Mary Crum of Boston, Willie (Major) Harden of Randolph, Dorothy Lucky and Sarah Savage both of Alabama, Earl (Angela) Savage of Boston, Eston (Mattie) Savage of Alabama, and Clarence Savage of Boston. Funeral Service Friday, at 11 AM, at New Mount Calvary Praise and Worship Tabernacle, 1078 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10 AM at church. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019