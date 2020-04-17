Boston Globe Obituaries
JIMMY COSTIGAN

JIMMY COSTIGAN Obituary
COSTIGAN, Jimmy Of Dedham, formerly of Temple St., West Roxbury, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Jo-Ann (Davis) Costigan. Devoted father of the late Brian Costigan. Loving grandfather of Rebecca, Michael, Corey, and Kyleigh. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Jimmy became a Born Again Christian in 1981, and would constantly pass out gospel tracks. Funeral Services will be held at a future date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
