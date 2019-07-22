Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
JINO DINANNO


1932 - 2019
JINO DINANNO Obituary
DiNANNO, Jino Of Wakefield. July 21. Retired Wakefield Police Officer. Husband of Lydia E. (Senibaldi) DiNanno. Father of Michael DiNanno, Richard J. DiNanno and wife Mirta and Gina M. LeBlanc and husband Robert, all of Wakefield. Grandfather of Michelle, Erica, Ashley, and Joseph. Brother of Luco DiNanno and wife Janet of Wakefield and the late Anthony DiNanno and Josephine DiNanno. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, field on Friday, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10:30am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers 01923, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, or to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington 22202. For obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
