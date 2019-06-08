BERMAN, Jo-Ann nee Oberstein Jo-Ann passed away in House in Lincoln, MA, on June 3rd. All about Boston, Jo taught special education in the Boston Public Schools and was a Boston Sports Junkie! Jo-Ann will be remembered for her megawatt smile, her loyalty and tireless dedication to those whom she loved. Jo-Ann was defined by class, grace and elegance and her love of life. You just didn't want to get in her way when a game was on! Jo-Ann held a degree in Education from Boston University and a Masters in Education from Leslie College. She was predeceased by her parents Julian and Lynn Oberstein of Hull. She leaves her sister Wendie Oberstein-Odell and her niece Landan Odell of Toronto, ON and lots of close family and friends. Jo-Ann was 75. Services private.



View the online memorial for Jo-Ann nee Oberstein BERMAN Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary