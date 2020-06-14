|
BUDDINGTON, Jo-Ann (Cincotta) Of Dedham, formerly of Newton, June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Weston T. Buddington Jr. Loving mother of William Buddington and his wife, Denise, of Bellingham, and Scott Buddington and his girlfriend, Trish O'Neil, of Holliston; and cherished grandmother to Victoria. Dear sister of Linda Lissell and her husband, Paul, of Plympton, MA. Private Services were held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donation in Mrs. Buddington's memory may be made to MSPCA at www.MSPCA.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020