LUND, Jo-Ann F. (Reina) Jo-Ann Francis (Reina) Lund, known as "Sun-Tu-Shine" to some, Nonna to a few, and matriarch to all, died March 17, 2020 at the age of 69. Jo-Ann passed at home, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Beverly to the late Joseph and Antonetta (Armento) Reina. She is survived by her adoring husband of forty-five years, David F. Lund. She leaves behind one son, John Lund and his wife Stefanie Weisseisen-Lund of Los Angeles, CA; and two daughters, Nicole Lund, and her husband Robert Dea, of Rangeley, ME, and Patricia Cobb, and her husband Andy Cobb, of Embden, ME. Jo-Ann also leaves behind two precious grandchildren, Anthony Lund and Adelaide Dea of Rangeley, ME; and a loving sister-in-law, Carol Reina of Danvers, MA. Jo-Ann joined her two brothers, Daniel and Richard Reina, who were waiting for her in Heaven. Jo-Ann lived for her family. Through her hard work as a devoted mother, she inspired her children to pursue their interests and succeed. She loved traveling to wherever her family ended up, such as Ireland, Austria, and even the "remote wilderness" of Maine. She described her younger self as a "wallflower" but it's hard to believe if you knew her as an adult. She was quick to make friends with everyone she encountered. Jo-Ann was kind, helpful, hilarious and sincere. Her bright smile and friendly conversation will be remembered and deeply missed. Her public Funeral Services will be postponed until a later date when loved ones can gather and properly celebrate her wonderful life. Arrangements made by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, MA. Jo-Ann loved supporting the passions of her children. Donations can be made in her name to Northeastern University Men's Rowing Competitive Enhancement Fund: https://giving.northeastern.edu/?fund=365409 or to the Cuvilly Arts and Earth Center www.cuvilly.org/donations.html Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020