Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
Prayer Service
Following Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
JO ANN R. (SNELL) TAYLOR

JO ANN R. (SNELL) TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, Jo Ann R. (Snell) Of Cambridge. Passed peacefully at her home on October 21, 2019 with family and close friends by her side. Beloved wife of 27 years to the late Edward H. Taylor. Loving mother of Scott Taylor and his wife Courtenay of CA. Proud 'Nana' of Casey Taylor. Dear sister of Sandra Morgan, Robert V. Snell, and the late Barbara Joyce, Oakley Snell, Faye Frances, and Gloria Zanis. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and her dear friends Dottie Melin of Cambridge and Debbie Rosenthal of Bradford. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Friday from 11:00am - 1:00pm. A Prayer Service will immediately follow in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
