MARGESON, Jo Anne R. (Maloney) Devoted 65 years to the healthcare industry as a Registered Nurse Age 83, of Georgetown; formerly of Methuen, MA, passed away with the love of her family by her side on November 27, 2019 at Winchester Hospital, Winchester, MA. Jo Anne was born in Methuen on June 2nd, 1936 to the late Austin Maloney and Ruth (Mack) Maloney. She was the oldest of two and was predeceased by her brother Richard A. Maloney, whom she adored. She graduated from the Searles High School in Methuen and went on to pursue a Nursing program at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital (now part of BU Medical). She graduated from MMH at the age of 19 and was quickly elevated to Nurse Supervisor. She worked with physician researchers on early infertility studies and cutting edge research in infectious diseases. It was that research that led her to working at Haynes Memorial Hospital during the Polio Epidemic in Boston. It was also there that she met "Chuck," her husband of 62 years. Jo Anne was a pioneer in many ways and at a point in time when many mothers opted to stay at home to raise their families, she found a way to balance the demands of a career she loved dearly and the family that meant everything to her. She devoted almost 65 years to nursing in various settings. After retiring from the Georgetown Public Schools in 1995, she went on to her "retirement career" with Petalworks/Coastal Connections as the Nursing Supervisor for Adult Individuals with disabilities. Her incredible knowledge and passion for nursing inspired others to pursue careers in the field; this gave her as much pride as she felt for her own children's accomplishments. Jo Anne lived in Georgetown, Massachusetts for 51 years, where she raised her children and created a legacy of friendships and connections that will live on well beyond her own life. Jo Anne loved all things summer. She loved walking in her pool and on the beach and was especially fond of vacations at Hampton Beach in her youth and later Goose Rocks Beach and Georgetown, ME. She loved to travel and had many adventures with Chuck around the world. She loved her cats and her many dogs and granddogs. Jo Anne had a brilliant, curious mind and a delightfully irreverent sense of humor. She was an amazing role model and always carried herself with quiet dignity and created a loving home with laughter, music and vibrant conversation. A consummate supporter of her daughters, she spent hours in ice rinks and theaters, at parades and with her grandchildren. She hosted memorable Christmas Eve gatherings and other celebrations with finesse. Her soft laugh and unwavering support will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Charles E.D. Margeson, Jr., with whom she had two daughters, Holly Gamache of Wells, ME and Victoria Hyer of Newburyport, MA. Jo Anne was known as "Mamie" to her grandchildren, Spencer Gray of Wells, ME, Delaney Gray of Saco, ME, and Austin and Declan Hyer of Newburyport, MA. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Ralph Gamache of Wells, ME and Jeffrey Hyer of Newburyport, MA, her sister-in-law, Alice Maloney of Malden, MA, whom she loved like a sister, and she was especially close with Alice and Rick's daughters, Katherine Toothaker of Bradford, MA, Elizabeth Brennan of Cambridge, MA, Carolyn Hagan of Topsfield, MA, Antonia Maloney of Malden, MA and their families. For Dean Gray of Peabody, MA, she was a second mother. She was known as "Auntie Jo" to many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: The family has chosen to honor Jo Anne's wishes for a private Celebration of Life at a later date. They are forever grateful for the care and support of the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home of Georgetown. For those who wish, Jo Anne may be remembered through donations to support Pediatric Survivorship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via dana-farber.org/gift or Coastal Connections via www.coastalconnections.org/donate/ To share a memory of Jo Anne with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019