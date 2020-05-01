|
|
RIER, Jo-Anne S. Of Wayland, died on April 28 at the age of 90 from the COVID-19 virus. She leaves behind her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Robert, sons David of Shrewsbury and Richard of Marlborough and daughter Lynn of Austin, TX, and their spouses Cynthia Arbeeny, Janet and David Jobe. She was predeceased by her third son, Stephen, but is survived by his spouse Cindy of Woodstock, GA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Jo-Anne was born in Boston in 1930 to the late Austin Secor and Miriam (Taylor) Secor. She grew up in Waltham along with her sister Sally. There, she met the love of her life, Robert Rier. They married in 1950 and, for the next 69 years, they lived in many states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida and Georgia. Jo-Anne treasured her time with family. She especially enjoyed the decades of visits they all had at both her parents' home and her own home on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. While there, she also happily tended her extensive flower garden. Jo-Anne had a beautiful smile and a quick wit. She lavished love and friendship on her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed all types of card games, especially bridge, and her apple crisp was famous within the family. Gifts in her memory can be sent to The Mayhew Program, Robert Rier Athletic Fund, PO Box 120, Bristol, NH 03222 or at www.mayhew.org. Service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Jo-Anne S. RIER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020