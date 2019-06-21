Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
JO ANNE TOWNER

JO ANNE TOWNER Obituary
TOWNER, Jo Anne Of Jamaica Plain, died suddenly on June 20, 2019. Loving wife of Philip Santilli. Devoted mother of James Perry of Braintree and Sabrina Perry of Boston. Sister of Timothy Towner, Rosemary Towner-McCluskey and her husband Steven, Kathleen Peak and her husband Andrew. Cherished "Nonni" of Nadja, Edward, Christian, Sophia, Angelina, Dany, Layla, Anastasia and Kaylee. Great-grandmother of Malia. Daughter of the late Regina and Clarence Towner. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, June 27th from 4-8pm concluding with a prayer service. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
