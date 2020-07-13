|
|
HIRSCH, Jo-Ellen Levinson Jo-Ellen Levinson Hirsch passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of July 12th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Martin Hirsch, her daughters, Jennifer Hoffman, Dawn Hirsch and Hilary Agin, her grandchildren, Max Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Dillon Krug, Benjamin Agin and Jenna Agin, and her sister Gail Klein. She was born on December 17, 1943 in New York. Jo-Ellen was a caring, selfless woman and a role model for many. She was a calming presence to those around her and could find goodness in anyone. She made each of us feel special, despite our flaws. She inspired those closest to her to be their best and would support them in any decision they made. Her memory will live on through her friends and family. Donations in Jo-Ellen's memory may be made to The , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Temple Beth Elohim, 33 Prospect St., Acton, MA 01720. Arrangements by www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020