GUSTENHOVEN, Jo Mary (Alfano) (Sawyer) Of Reading, November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Gustenhoven and the late Kenneth E. Sawyer, Jr. Devoted mother of Kenneth Sawyer of East Hartford, CT, Mark Sawyer of Woburn, and Karen Sawyer (Stephen Gousie) of Reading. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Gousie (Reading, MA/Nashville, TN). Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jo Mary's memory to the Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For an online guestbook, please visit https://wwwjohnbdouglassfuneralhome.com/ View the online memorial for Jo Mary (Alfano) (Sawyer) GUSTENHOVEN