STEELE, Jo (Farnsworth) Of Foxboro, formerly of Brookline, on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas R. Steele and loving mother to their daughter Emily. Devoted daughter of the late Willard A. Farnsworth, Jr., and Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Carson) Farnsworth. Dear sister of Willard A. Farnsworth, III and his wife Barbara of South Carolina, Piper Luna and her husband Joe of Dedham, Lynne Richmond of Reading and the late James C. and Barbara A. Farnsworth. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning at 9:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.kidney.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020