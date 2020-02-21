|
|
COOLEDGE, Joan A. Of Arlington, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 19, 2020. Loving mother of Milbry Polk and her husband Dr. Phillip Bauman, Alison Polk and Tobey Nemser and her husband Michael DeMartino. Beloved grandmother of Adelaide, Bree and Mary Polk-Bauman, Alexander Hoffman, Gregory, Emily and Katherine Tang and Joseph and Jackson DeMartino. Devoted sister of Walter (Scott) Cooledge, III. The family wants to recognize the amazing staff at Brightview Arlington for caring for her with compassion and dignity during the last years of her life. They also request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Visiting Nurse and Community Care, 37 Broadway #2, Arlington, MA 02474. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring. For a full account of Joan's life, visit: www.devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020