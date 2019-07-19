|
GELDART, Joan A. (Corbett) Of Ayer and formerly Littleton, passed away on July 14, 2019. She was 76 years old. She is survived by her two children; Peter Geldart, Jr. of Ayer and Terry Geldart and her partner Megan Kolman of West Roxbury. Joan is also survived by her brother Joseph Corbett. She was sadly predeceased by her brother Donal Corbett and sister Donna Armstrong. A Graveside Service will take place on Sat., July 27, 2019 at 11 AM in Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton, followed by a Celebration of Life at Il Forno Restaurant, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019