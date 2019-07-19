Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GELDART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN A. (CORBETT) GELDART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN A. (CORBETT) GELDART Obituary
GELDART, Joan A. (Corbett) Of Ayer and formerly Littleton, passed away on July 14, 2019. She was 76 years old. She is survived by her two children; Peter Geldart, Jr. of Ayer and Terry Geldart and her partner Megan Kolman of West Roxbury. Joan is also survived by her brother Joseph Corbett. She was sadly predeceased by her brother Donal Corbett and sister Donna Armstrong. A Graveside Service will take place on Sat., July 27, 2019 at 11 AM in Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton, followed by a Celebration of Life at Il Forno Restaurant, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joan A. (Corbett) GELDART
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
Download Now