Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN KERGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN A. (BLAIR) KERGO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN A. (BLAIR) KERGO Obituary
KERGO, Joan A. (Blair) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, July 18th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Kergo. Loving mother of Deborah Dugas of Medford, Darlene Kergo of Hillsborough, NH, and Frederick Kergo of Somerville. Devoted grandmother of Nicole, Cassandra, Jessica, Donnie, and Amari. Great-grandmother of Casey, Philip, and Riley. Sister of Shirley Coolen of Bridgewater and the late Nancy Devereaux. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Wednesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway, Medford at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now