KERGO, Joan A. (Blair) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, July 18th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Kergo. Loving mother of Deborah Dugas of Medford, Darlene Kergo of Hillsborough, NH, and Frederick Kergo of Somerville. Devoted grandmother of Nicole, Cassandra, Jessica, Donnie, and Amari. Great-grandmother of Casey, Philip, and Riley. Sister of Shirley Coolen of Bridgewater and the late Nancy Devereaux. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Wednesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway, Medford at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019