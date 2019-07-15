Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
JOAN A. (MAZZA) SILVIO

JOAN A. (MAZZA) SILVIO Obituary
SILVIO, Joan A. (Mazza) Of Watertown, July 14. Beloved wife of the late Clement J. Silvio. Daughter of the late Francesco and Theresa Mazza. Sister of the late Mary H. Dello Russo, James, Joseph and Catherine Mazza and Tina Usmari. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, Thursday morning 9:30 to 10:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11:00 in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Interment to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to: The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
