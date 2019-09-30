Boston Globe Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
McBREEN, Joan Audrey Of Wayland, formerly of West Newton, died peacefully at her residence on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Philip Kenna and Agnes M. (Dwan) Kenna. Devoted mother of Thomas P. McBreen of Waltham, Suzanne (McBreen) Sutherland of Beverly, and the late Kimberly Ann McBreen. Grandmother of Lucas M. Sutherland and his fiancé Madison Courtney of Allston, and Megan S. Teixeira-Sutherland and her husband Deivid, and great-grandmother to their daughter Iris Ruth, all of Edgartown. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and her grand-pup Leopold. Sister of the late Robert Kenna and Patricia M. Craffey. Visitations will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to church on Friday, October 4, 2019, for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church,124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the McBreen family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 3 Speen St, #25, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
