|
|
LeBLANC, Joan B. (Harnois) Of Malden, Jan. 23, 2020, she was 85. Former wife of the late John A. LeBlanc, Jr. Mother of John A. LeBlanc, III and wife Theresa of Malden, Joyce Morrell and husband John of Half Moon Bay, CA & James LeBlanc and companion Paul Jackson of Medford. Sister of Irene Anderson of Westford. Grandmother of Jennifer Kovatch and husband John of Millis, John A. LeBlanc, IV and wife Alisa of Revere, Julie Mazza and husband Bob of Malden & Andrew Morrell of CA and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn. Donations, 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions or obituary, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020