JOAN B. (AMENDOLA) WHEATON

JOAN B. (AMENDOLA) WHEATON Obituary
WHEATON, Joan B. (Amendola) Of Billerica, formerly of Lexington and Marshfield. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin J. Wheaton. Devoted mother of James Wheaton and his wife Rebecca of North Billerica, Chris Wheaton of Windsor, CA, Sara Wheaton of Billerica, and Nora Manzo of Lincoln. Dear grandmother of Benjamin and Tucker Wheaton. Sister of Jackie D'Angelo and the late Buddy, Midgie and Paul Amendola. Funeral Thursday, from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sara Wheaton Trust Fund, 65 Nashua Rd., North Billerica, MA 01862, www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Joan B. (Amendola) WHEATON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
