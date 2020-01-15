|
BENCH, Joan (Driscoll) A longtime Bedford resident, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Joan was born in Boston on March 4, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Francis and Grace (Cameron) Driscoll. She was raised in Arlington, where she attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Arlington High School. Joan earned an Associate degree at Cardinal Cushing College in Brookline. In 1960, she married William F. Bench, Jr. at St. Agnes Church in Arlington. They lived briefly in Arlington before making Bedford their home in 1962 to raise their family. When her children were older, Joan became a real estate agent and went on to spend nearly two decades in that profession, most of those years with the Donovan Company. Throughout her life she enjoyed tennis, traveling, reading and was an avid sports fan. Joan was happiest at her summer cottage in Plymouth surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William F. Bench, Jr. her son William F. Bench, III and her brother Arthur Driscoll. She is survived by two daughters, Laura Shine and her husband Mike of Pearl River, NY and Maureen Eliason and her husband Jim of Bedford, one brother, Francis Driscoll of East Longmeadow, her daughter-in-law Trisha Bench of Andover, and her 8 beloved grandchildren, Steven, Meghan and Allison Bench, Molly and Mick Shine, and Billy, Jake and Katie Eliason. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 21 in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford at 9:30 AM. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Monday, January 20 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bedford Community Table and Food Pantry, Bedford Town Center, 12 Mudge Way, Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020