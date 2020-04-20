|
BRETTA, Joan Joan E. Bretta (Benway) Bretta, Joan. (Benway) Age 90, died peacefully on April 17 at Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford. Joan was born to Fred and Edna Benway (McCloskey), the middle child of five children. Joan graduated from Somerville High School and worked at the State House as well as Filenes and owned a salon. Joan was predeceased by her son Harry Roche, her daughter Geraldine Roche, her first husband John Roche and her loving second husband Larry Bretta.Joan is survived by her daughters Marilyn Roche and Barbara Tronca, son-in-law Mario Tronca and sister Arlene Feeley. She also leaves behind her grandaughters Geraldine Thissell, Joan Andrade and Sheena Roche who loved her dearly. Joan also leaves behind great-grandchildren Nina and Juliana Andrade, Greg and Natalie Thissell, Layla, Harper and Harry Jones who loved her so much as well as three generations of nieces and nephews. Joan Bretta loved her family and being with them brought her much happiness. Joan brought laughter and joy to every family occasion. Joan loved fashion and was always sure to look her best. Mom, Nani, Auntie Joan or Joan you will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at one of her favorite places.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020