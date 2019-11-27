|
|
BRUZZESE, Joan (Morrison) Of Cambridge, formerly of Belmont, passed away on November 24, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77.
Joan was the wife of 58 years of Don Bruzzese. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Christine (MacLeod) Morrison and Phillip DJ Morrison. Joan was raised in Belmont.
In 1970, Joan started working at the Cambridge Learning Center, where she taught math and reading until she retired in 2002.
Joan enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joan especially enjoyed day trips with the ladies of the Red Hat Society and playing cards and Rummikub with friends at the West Lakes clubhouse.
In addition to her husband Don, Joan is survived by her daughter Robyn Pereira and her husband Roger of Westport, her son Don Bruzzese of Cambridge, her sister Robin Drury of Spencer and several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her beloved daughter Jeanne Bruzzese and her brother Alan Morrison.
Relatives & close friends are respectfully invited to join the Bruzzese family at the Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapel, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Saturday, November 30th, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joan's memory to The Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Belmont 617-484-2088
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019