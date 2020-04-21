|
|
BURGOMASTER, Joan (Mathers) Of Belmont, formerly of Topsfield and Burlington, April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Burgomaster. Loving stepmother of John E. Burgomaster, III and wife Elizabeth of Kamloops, BC, Canada, Elizabeth D. MacDonald and husband Duncan Elliott of North Vancouver, BC, Canada and Thomas J. Burgomaster and wife LoriAnn of Westford, MA. Grandchildren - Jennifer B. Tarolli and husband Christopher of Pittsford, NY, Julie A Peaster and husband Derrick of Nashua, NH and Michael T. Burgomaster of Auburn, AL, Jeremy B. Burgomaster of Euless, TX and Katherine Burgomaster of Washington, D.C. Great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy and Hayden Peaster and Jackson and Colin Tarolli and Cousins Diane and Joe Bewes, Jeff, Nancy and David Fessenden and Sandy Mathers. After graduating from Simmons College, Joan began her career in human resources management at Deaconess Hosptial. She continued as human resources director at Faulkner Hospital and at RKO General which owned Boston radio stations WRKO and WROR as well as TV station WNAC Channel 7. Later in life, Joan was publication director for Nursing Pulse, a Boston area nursing trade newspaper and became a certified cancer registrar at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was a lifelong lover of animals, particularly cats. Joan volunteered for the Billerica Cat Rescue for many years where she helped rescue many cats and adopted a number who couldn't otherwise be placed. She also supported a number of animal related charities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. Donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army Cambridge Corps Community Center, 402 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA www.SalvationArmyMA.org/Cambridge Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020