BURKE, Joan Died at the age of 89 on January 14th, 2020 at her home in Dover, NH. Joan (pronounced Jo Ann, you're welcome Mom) Burke was so many things...she was a lookout for enemy aircraft during WWII, a student at Bridgewater State University, a bank teller, a treasurer for our families cranberry bogs, the chief organizer and head chef for family clam bakes, a devoted daughter to Peggy and Elliot Beaton, a sister to Janet Rider, a faithful wife to Howard Burke for 67 years, a kind and loving mother to Peter Burke, Susan Leroux and Kelly Skubisz, a grandmother to Michael, Ryan, Jacqueline (aka Cinderella) Alex, Maddie, Rocky, Ella and Joey and most recently an ecstatic great-grandmother to Vivian! An auntie to Jonathan, Joanna, Sarah and Debbie, mother-in-law to Maureen, Paul and Scoob, and a friend, niece, cousin and sister-in-law to more than there's room to write. She was a fantastic cook and could make a delicious soup out of anything that was in the refrigerator. She was incredibly sassy in the best possible way and could do a mean crossword puzzle. She is a child of God, and now she's home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Visiting Hours: There will be a celebration of life in the Spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020