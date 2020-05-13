Boston Globe Obituaries
BROWN, Joan C. Of Canton, ended her brave battle against cancer at the age of 83 on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 after spending the day with her family. Devoted wife of the late Robert Brown, loving mother of Michael Chefitz and his wife Robyn Frost, Debra Hornung and her husband Dr. Scott Hornung, and Richard Chefitz. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly O'Regan and her husband James O'Regan, Adam Hornung, Jonathan Chefitz, and Mikaila Chefitz. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Sally Wolk and cherished sister of Marcia Wolk. Joan, who went by Joanne, graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School and the University of Massachusetts. She raised her family in Canton and worked for many years and indeed past the age of 82 in the cosmetic retail industry, where she was beloved. Joan Brown was active in the community and served as the president of the PTA at Dean Elementary School and the president of the Sisterhood at Temple Beth Abraham. She cherished time spent with her family and co-workers and friends, loved fashion, antiquing, gardening and time spent on the water. The service will be private and no shiva will be held in light of the pandemic. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Debra Hornung, 4 Suffolk Circle, Andover, MA 01810. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, 73 Buffum Street, Lynn, MA 01902. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
