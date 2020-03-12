|
|
CINTOLO, Joan C. (Trefry) Age 78, of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woonsocket Health Center with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 56 years of Patrick T. Cintolo, Jr. Born in Boston, MA on September 24, 1941, the daughter of the late Leman W. and Florence J. (MacDonald) Trefry. She is the loving mother of Geralyn J. Machowski and her husband Stephen of Cumberland, RI and Jeffrey P. Cintolo and his wife Suky of Norton, MA. Joan also loved spending time with her grandson Benson. She leaves her brother Robert W. Trefry of Birmingham, AL, and sister Susan M. Heerde and her husband Richard of Southbury, CT. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours are on Sunday, March 15th, from 4PM to 7PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 S. Main St. (Rte. 126), BELLINGHAM, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. For complete obituary and guestbook, cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020