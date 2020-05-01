Boston Globe Obituaries
JOAN C. (BELLEZA) CUNHA


1933 - 2020
CUNHA, Joan C. (Belleza) of Somerville, April 30, 2020 at age 86. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence A. Cunha. Loving mother of Linda Cunha, Debora Battinelli and her husband Ernest, Janice Desrochers, Lawrence Cunha and his companion Kathleen Sullivan, JoAnn Grieco and her husband James. Cherished grandmother of Melissa Lanzieri and her husband Vincent, William, Joshua and Brittany Desrochers, Daniel and Julia Battinelli, Courtney and Kelly Cunha, Alyssa and Danielle Grieco. Adored great-grandmother of Vincent and Mila Lanzieri and William Desrochers. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Mills. Also survived by her brother in law Robert Cunha and his wife Louise, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends. Joan was a former member of the Portuguese American Civic League in Cambridge, she loved watching her Boston Sports Teams especially the Boston Bruins. But more than that, she loved spending time with family, and friends. Joan was a former member of the Abbey Lounge Bowling League, she enjoyed the summers at Hampton Beach, and all those who knew her well, will miss her contagious laughter. Although she lived in Somerville most of her life, she still considered herself a Cambridge girl at heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Louis & Zelia Martin Parish, (formerly St. Joseph Church of Union Square) 179 Summer St., Somerville, MA 02143 or to the Maristhill Nursing Facility, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453. All services will be private, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Even though at this point in time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website? Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
