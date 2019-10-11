Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. JOAN C. KAPLAN


1939 - 2019
DR. JOAN C. KAPLAN Obituary
KAPLAN, Dr. Joan C. Age 79, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away on Tuesday, October 2nd at home. Born Joan Clayton on November 18, 1939 in Ottawa, Ontario, Dr. Kaplan spent her youth in Montreal, Quebec. Upon graduation from McGill University, Dr. Kaplan moved to Boston, MA, where she earned her PhD in Biochemistry from Brandeis University, and spent the next 35 years in Wellesley while working as an Immunologist with Harvard Medical School. Upon retirement, Dr. Kaplan moved to Asheville, NC, where she spent the last 13 years enjoying new friends, living in the mountains and continuing education at the OLLI Center at UNC-Asheville. Dr. Kaplan is survived by her loving daughter, Reay Maxwell (Jeremy Maxwell), as well as grandchildren Ethan and Eliza Schloss, of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by sister Ann Kenning of Victoria, British Columbia, and niece Barb Turk (Chris Turk) of London, U.K. A Celebration of Life in the Boston area is planned for the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Kaplan's name to the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts.

Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
