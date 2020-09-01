MONGER, Joan C. Age 90, passed away August 29, 2020 at Brooksby Village Continuing Care after a period of declining health. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Sara H. (Reiff) Coleman. Joan spent her early years in Waco, TX, before returning to Mt. Lebanon, PA. She later attended Elmira College. She met her future husband on a blind date in the summer of 1952, and was married the same year. Joan was a longtime resident of Bedford, MA, where she was a library volunteer and worked as an administrator for the Bedford Housing Authority. Joan loved to read, take walks, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player. She especially enjoyed vacations on Cape Cod and traveled with her family throughout the United States and Europe. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Monger (2004), Joan is survived by her daughter Anne Maguire and her husband Lawrence of Ipswich, MA; her son Alex Monger and his wife Donna of Ellicott City, MD; grandchildren Elizabeth Sanker (Samuel); and Michael and Andrew Monger. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Campbell Funeral Home, BEVERLY, MA. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Brooksby Village Scholarship Fund or the Employee Appreciation Fund, 200 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com