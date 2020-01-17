|
REISNER, Joan C. (Sayce) Of Brockton, passed away January 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Reisner. Mother of Donna Mayer of Taunton, Daniel A. Reisner, Jr. of Buzzards Bay and Eric S. Reisner of NH. Sister of Constance Johnson of Walpole, Patricia Brennan of FL, Daniel Sayce of Norwood, Richard Sayce of Walpole and the late John Sayce, Jr., Catherine Montal and Francis Sayce. All Services for Joan will be private. For online guestbook, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020