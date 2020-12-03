VALINOTE, Joan C. (Powers) Longtime resident of Dover, MA and Fort Myers, FL, passed away November 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 58 years of the late John F. Valinote. Devoted loving mother of John Valinote Jr. and his late wife, Diane, of Bedford, NY, Thomas Valinote of Thousand Oaks, CA, Mary Ellen Pogue and her husband, James, of Centennial, CO, Robert Valinote of Fort Myers, FL, and David Valinote of Foxboro, MA. Proud Nana to 5 grandchildren, John and Megan Pogue, and Nicole, Cate and Malena Valinote. Sister of Marilyn Schoop of Novato, CA, William Powers of West Roxbury, MA, and Barbara McCool of Wakefield, RI; sister-in-law of Joan Tobin and Mary Powers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and longtime friends. Born in Providence, RI, she attended Pembroke at Brown University (1953) and was a teacher prior to raising her family. She returned as a teaching assistant in the Dover elementary schools before retirement. Most summers were spent at the Matunuck Beach ocean cottage (Sunny Side) with family and friends. An avid reader, she also enjoyed sports, everything Irish and travel. She ventured around the world with the Semester at Sea Program. Joan will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, friendship and many beautiful hand-written notes and cards. We cherish her memory and will miss her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Dover Town Library, 56 Dedham St., Dover, MA 02030.http://dovertownlibrary.org/community/support-the-library/
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a Private Family Service will be held at Holden Dunn Lawler Funeral Home in WESTWOOD, MA on Friday, December 11th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Dover, MA. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Dover. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a future date.