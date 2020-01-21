|
|
CARMICHAEL, Joan (Roberts) Of East Bridgewater, passed away January 15, 2020. Joan was the beloved mother of Kevin Carmichael of Reading, Kathy Murphy of Norton, Karen Flaherty of North Falmouth, and Chris Carmichael of Lakeville. She was the proud grandmother of Brian and Kelsey Carmichael, Kali and Sean Flaherty, Jason and Shannon Carmichael. She was a dedicated teacher in Randolph. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 South Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-7pm followed by a Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020