MEZZONE, Joan Carol (Elliott) It is with heavy hearts but joyful celebration that we share Joan Carol (Elliott) Mezzone of Framingham, MA, wife of the late Emilio (Mel) Mezzone, passed into eternal rest on September 24, 2020.
From her dazzling blue eyes to her impeccable appearance, Joan defined elegance. Admired for her warm smile and open embrace, in Joanie's arms,you were safe, absolutely adored, and immediately made to feel like family. For all her grace, Joan was also the life of the party - never missing a Saturday night out with Mel and their lifelong friends, along with anyone else who was in for the ride. Joan took full advantage of life's joys and blessings.She was creative, quietly hilarious, intelligent, and generous. She never missed a beat.
Above all, Joan and Mel were the love of each other's lives. Their partnership was one of adoring equality and eternal love.
Born July 21, 1934, in Waltham, MA, Joan was the daughter of Ethel G. Hughes Elliott and Harris C. Elliott, and the sister of Jean (Elliott) Falzone. Irish twins, inseparable since birth, Joan admired Jean more than anyone shewould ever meet. They were so much a part of one another.
Once married, Joan quickly got to work on her life's goal: becoming a mother. Joyously welcoming four children, Joan was the mother every child deserves. Her children were her life, and she theirs. "Noni" to her six grandchildren, Joan played a pivotal role in raising each of them with boundless love. On Sundays, holidays, and special occasions, their home overflowed with family, wine, laughter, and spreads of delicious food.
Joan's creative talents were endless, with her innate knack for interior design, knitting scarves and crocheting blankets that always carried her beautiful scent - her way to provide a warm embrace for those she loved. She loved to draw and tackle daily crossword puzzles. She adored cooking up large pots of her homemade sauce, music always playing, and each meal starting with an often tearful toast.
Priscilla Beach was a summer oasis where Joan spent countless hours pruning and planting her wild flower garden, and where her family gathered for a lifetime of experiences and traditions to be passed on through three generations.
Joan's motto - the closing remark to every conversation - was simple: "Love you MORE!" No one loved Joanie as much as she loved them, and this love shed warmth on dark and joyous times alike. Joan was, and always will be, the heart of her family, and the stability each of us needed to thrive. Joan is survived by her four children, Donna Fessler, David Mezzone, Debbie Jones, and Dyan Mezzone; her sons-in-law, Steven Fessler, Derek Jones, and John Hannafin; her six grandchildren, Michael Jones, his wife, Olivia Jones, Nathan Fessler, his fianc?e Sydney Chazan, Leah Fessler, her fianc? Sean McQuillan, Laura Hebert, Emilia Hebert, and Harris Jones; her brother, Rusty Falzone; her sisters-in-law, Anna Powers and Jean DePratti; in addition to adoring nieces, nephews and countless friends. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Emilio Mezzone, her sisters, Jean Falzone and Florence Boyd, and her parents, Ethel G. Hughes Elliott and Harris C. Elliott. We love you more.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Joan's Life at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30th, at 10:30 a.m.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to attend can do so in accordance with the Archdiocese of Boston, CDC, Federal and State guidelines. For guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
