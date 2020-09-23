MIRALDI, Joan Catherine (Kelley) Passed away September 21, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Foley) Kelley. Joan was born on September 17, 1936 in the Hyde Park section of Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1954. A longtime resident of Saugus, she was employed as a customer service manager for Caldor. Joan loved to travel, especially cruises with family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and her visits to casinos. Joan was a dedicated parishioner of Blessed Sacrament church in Saugus. She most enjoyed spending time with her extended family. Devoted wife of Louis V. Miraldi, with whom she had a wonderful 62 year marriage. Loving mother of James and his wife Judy Miraldi of Foxborough. Beloved grandmother of Michael Miraldi of Foxborough and Leah and her husband Matthew Zaborski of Richmond, RI. Great-grandmother of Hanna. Sister of the late Joseph, George, Edward, Eileen, Francis, Ruth, Doris, James and John. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Joan's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Calling Hour from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471