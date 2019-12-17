Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conte Funeral Home
28 Florence Street
ANDOVER, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Augustine's Church
43 Essex Street
Andover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN COUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN COUGHLIN


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN COUGHLIN Obituary
COUGHLIN, Joan Age 87, of North Andover, MA, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Brightview in North Andover, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 11, 1932 in Norwalk, CT to the late William J. and Helen A. (Collins) Montgomery. Joan was a native of Norwalk, CT. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle in New York and began her career as a bilingual secretary for Procter & Gamble in NYC. A job change took her to Perkin Elmer of CT, where she met her husband, John Coughlin. They were married in 1957 and moved to their home of 40 years in Andover, MA. Joan served as secretary and office administrator of St. Augustine's Church Religious Education office, serving the parish community with loving care for about 20 years. Joan was a loving wife and mother, a crossword puzzler, a trivia master, a crafter, a singer and hand bell player, a golfer, and a woman of strong faith. Joan was the widow of John F. Coughlin, who died April 20, 2017. She is survived by her son William Coughlin and his wife Adele of Tyngsboro, MA, daughters Patricia Morten of Richmond, VA, Kathleen Rogers and her husband Steven of Richmond, VA, and Lorraine Sabella and her husband Tracy of North Reading, MA, a sister, Ruth Infurchia and her husband Anthony of Spring Hill, FL and seven grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover, MA. Burial will be private in West Parish Garden Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Joan COUGHLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conte Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -