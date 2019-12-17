|
COUGHLIN, Joan Age 87, of North Andover, MA, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Brightview in North Andover, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 11, 1932 in Norwalk, CT to the late William J. and Helen A. (Collins) Montgomery. Joan was a native of Norwalk, CT. She graduated from the College of New Rochelle in New York and began her career as a bilingual secretary for Procter & Gamble in NYC. A job change took her to Perkin Elmer of CT, where she met her husband, John Coughlin. They were married in 1957 and moved to their home of 40 years in Andover, MA. Joan served as secretary and office administrator of St. Augustine's Church Religious Education office, serving the parish community with loving care for about 20 years. Joan was a loving wife and mother, a crossword puzzler, a trivia master, a crafter, a singer and hand bell player, a golfer, and a woman of strong faith. Joan was the widow of John F. Coughlin, who died April 20, 2017. She is survived by her son William Coughlin and his wife Adele of Tyngsboro, MA, daughters Patricia Morten of Richmond, VA, Kathleen Rogers and her husband Steven of Richmond, VA, and Lorraine Sabella and her husband Tracy of North Reading, MA, a sister, Ruth Infurchia and her husband Anthony of Spring Hill, FL and seven grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover, MA. Burial will be private in West Parish Garden Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019