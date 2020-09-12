1/1
JOAN (ROLFE) CRAWFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAWFORD, Joan (Rolfe) Of North Reading, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Rolfe, Jr. and Ariel M. (Decker) Rolfe of Malden & Melrose and sister of the late Edwin D. Rolfe. Joan grew up in Melrose, MA and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1948 and Boston University, Class of 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Whitney (Whit) Crawford, in 1951. They were married 58 years until his death in 2009. She was the devoted mother of Michael and his wife Carol of Rockport, Richard and his wife Anne of Melrose, the late Steven of North Reading, Brian and his wife Karla of Youngsville, LA, Philip and his wife Ellen of Lynnfield and Susan (Crawford) Standley of North Reading. Joan was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, with number 9 on the way. Joan lived in a circa 1750 farm house since 1959 that she and Whit had restored, the site of many parties over the years. She lived in North Reading a total of 63 years. She was very active in the community. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Elm St., in North Reading, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the North Reading Historical Society (https://nreadinghistory.org/) or the North Reading Garden Club (https://northreadinggardenclub.org/). Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joan (Rolfe) CRAWFORD


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved