CRAWFORD, Joan (Rolfe) Of North Reading, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Rolfe, Jr. and Ariel M. (Decker) Rolfe of Malden & Melrose and sister of the late Edwin D. Rolfe. Joan grew up in Melrose, MA and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1948 and Boston University, Class of 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Charles Whitney (Whit) Crawford, in 1951. They were married 58 years until his death in 2009. She was the devoted mother of Michael and his wife Carol of Rockport, Richard and his wife Anne of Melrose, the late Steven of North Reading, Brian and his wife Karla of Youngsville, LA, Philip and his wife Ellen of Lynnfield and Susan (Crawford) Standley of North Reading. Joan was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, with number 9 on the way. Joan lived in a circa 1750 farm house since 1959 that she and Whit had restored, the site of many parties over the years. She lived in North Reading a total of 63 years. She was very active in the community. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Elm St., in North Reading, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the North Reading Historical Society (https://nreadinghistory.org/
) or the North Reading Garden Club (https://northreadinggardenclub.org/
).