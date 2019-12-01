Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
JOAN SPENCE
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanctuary of the Old South United Methodist Church
6 Salem St
Reading, MA
JOAN D. (HARLAN) SPENCE


1930 - 2019
JOAN D. (HARLAN) SPENCE Obituary
SPENCE, Joan D. (Harlan) Of Reading, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest G. Spence. Devoted mother of Linda D. Spence of North Andover, Betsy J. Harlow and her wife Renee of Louisville, KY and Harlan E. Spence of Newmarket, NH. Cherished sister of George Harlan, Jr. and his wife Charlotte of Reading. Loving grandmother of 8 and loving great-grandmother of 8. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, in the Sanctuary of the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, at 10am. Burial to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
