|
|
SPENCE, Joan D. (Harlan) Of Reading, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest G. Spence. Devoted mother of Linda D. Spence of North Andover, Betsy J. Harlow and her wife Renee of Louisville, KY and Harlan E. Spence of Newmarket, NH. Cherished sister of George Harlan, Jr. and his wife Charlotte of Reading. Loving grandmother of 8 and loving great-grandmother of 8. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, in the Sanctuary of the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, at 10am. Burial to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Joan D. (Harlan) SPENCE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019