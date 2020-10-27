1/
JOAN DELORES (QUALLS) HARRIS
1935 - 2020
HARRIS, Joan Delores (Qualls) Age 85, of Cambridge, MA passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1935 to the late Samuel and Mrytle Qualls. Preceded in death by her siblings, Harvey, Alfred, Robin, Leroy and Shirley Qualls. She is survived by her children Edward (Anita), Robin, Philecia and Philip (Junko) Harris, her brother-in-law Warren Beldon, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Henry Buckner School, a neighborhood preschool, started by our family church, St Paul AME in 1974, located in Cambridge, MA. "In Memory of Joan Qualls Harris - Henry Buckner School Donation."

On Thursday morning, Oct. 29th there will be a private Burial for immediate family, but we invite all family, friends, church and community members to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Joan Qualls Harris via Zoom that evening at 6:00pm. Please see the link for this service below.

Joan Qualls Harris

Celebration of Life Memorial Service

October 29, 6:00-7:30pm (EDT)

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84923776643?pwd=SS80MUpmUG1zMmZjMHZKT3hEejRjUT09

Meeting ID: 849 2377 6643

Passcode: 737963

A.J.Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., Cambridge 617-876-4047.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
