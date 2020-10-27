HARRIS, Joan Delores (Qualls) Age 85, of Cambridge, MA passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1935 to the late Samuel and Mrytle Qualls. Preceded in death by her siblings, Harvey, Alfred, Robin, Leroy and Shirley Qualls. She is survived by her children Edward (Anita), Robin, Philecia and Philip (Junko) Harris, her brother-in-law Warren Beldon, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Henry Buckner School, a neighborhood preschool, started by our family church, St Paul AME in 1974, located in Cambridge, MA. "In Memory of Joan Qualls Harris - Henry Buckner School Donation."On Thursday morning, Oct. 29th there will be a private Burial for immediate family, but we invite all family, friends, church and community members to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Joan Qualls Harris via Zoom that evening at 6:00pm. Please see the link for this service below.Joan Qualls HarrisCelebration of Life Memorial ServiceOctober 29, 6:00-7:30pm (EDT)Zoom LinkMeeting ID: 849 2377 6643Passcode: 737963A.J.Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., Cambridge 617-876-4047.