DIRIENZO, Joan (Tobio) Of Londonderry, NH, after a brief illness, July 26. Beloved wife of 47 years of Dominic. Loving sister of Mary Tompkins and Louise Scalzi of Framingham, Ruth Tobio of Burlington, Irene MacDonald of Waltham and the late John, Anthony and Salvatore Tobio, Jr. Sister-in-law of Joanne Glynn of Methuen and Sonny Dirienzo of Burlington. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, July 31 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019