Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN DIRIENZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (TOBIO) DIRIENZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN (TOBIO) DIRIENZO Obituary
DIRIENZO, Joan (Tobio) Of Londonderry, NH, after a brief illness, July 26. Beloved wife of 47 years of Dominic. Loving sister of Mary Tompkins and Louise Scalzi of Framingham, Ruth Tobio of Burlington, Irene MacDonald of Waltham and the late John, Anthony and Salvatore Tobio, Jr. Sister-in-law of Joanne Glynn of Methuen and Sonny Dirienzo of Burlington. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, July 31 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now